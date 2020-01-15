US threats to cut off military assistance to Iraq

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: US media reports said that the US administration is thinking of reviewing its military assistance to Iraq, if the latter decided to end the American presence on its soil.





The US military assistance is expected to reach about 250 million dollars.





The reports added that the US administration has other thoughts to review other economic assistance, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.





In a statement by the US State Department, the final decision was not taken.





Earlier, President Donald Trump threatened Iraq with sanctions that will reach to billions of dollars if the United State was forced to withdraw its forces.





On the other side, the US State Department threatened to freee the account of Iraq at the Federal Bank in New Your.





This move will destroy the Iraqi economy and Iraqi financial situation, economic experts said.



