Warning: Iraqi should not be near US sites

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Head of special operations at Iraqi Hezbollah Kata’ib Anwar Ali al-Askari warned all Iraqi security forces to be away for US abases.
Al-Askari called the Iraqi forces to be far from the US sites by one kilometer.
On the other hand, the pro-Iranian Al-Nujaba’ Movement made the same call.
This warning will commence today Sunday.
It called the Iraqis to be away from US security companies or their vehicles.
In addition, it was reported that the Iranian authorizes announced that all its pro-movements in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen will attack the US forces in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassim Sulaimani.