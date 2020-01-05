Warning: Iraqi should not be near US sites

Baghdad/ Iraq TradeLink: Head of special operations at Iraqi Hezbollah Kata’ib Anwar Ali al-Askari warned all Iraqi security forces to be away for US abases.





Al-Askari called the Iraqi forces to be far from the US sites by one kilometer.





On the other hand, the pro-Iranian Al-Nujaba’ Movement made the same call.





This warning will commence today Sunday.





It called the Iraqis to be away from US security companies or their vehicles.



